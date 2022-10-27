Area women attend General Federation of Women’s Club Convention

GFWC members that attended the Convention Pictured (left to right): Marcia Hanson, Audubon, Evelyn Petersen, Becky Riesgaard, both of Exira, Caroline Boeck, Audubon and Penny Beaman, Exira.

GFWC/Iowa held its S.W. District Convention in Osceola on Friday, Oct. 14. The GFWC/Iowa Yorel Study Club hosted the event at the Eagles Lodge. Thirty six members were in attendance, including four state officers.

