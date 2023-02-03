Wrenley June Mennenoh birth

Wrenley June Mennenoh

Bre and Wade Mennenoh of Ross are the parents of a baby girl, born Jan. 26, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Regional Hospital in Carroll. She has been named Wrenley June Mennenoh, weighed 7 lbs. 7 ozs and was 18.5 inches long.

Trending Food Videos