ATLANTIC — Bipartisan legislation to help provide opportunities in rural Iowa was introduced by U.S. Representative Zach Nunn (IA-03) who visited Atlantic on Friday morning to talk about the new legislation to help rural Iowa.
Called the Revitalizing Rural Communities Act, it is co-sponsored by U.S. Representative Don Davis (NC-14), and would increase the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program also known as RED L&G by $10 million — from $50 to $60 million over a five year period.
Nunn said small rural towns are overlooked, and he was on a Listening Tour, trying to find out what it is that Iowan farmers and residents of small rural towns want and need.
“Too often, our small towns are overlooked, and I’ve made it my mission in Congress to put them first,” Rep. Nunn said. “I first learned about this program and the support it offers to our communities through a stop on my Farm Bill Listening Tour. RED L&G gives rural towns the opportunity to strengthen their communities by generating jobs and creating new opportunities for families at a time when that investment is needed.”
Nunn said that more than $28 million had been secured from RED L&G funds last year to help 74 electric co-ops in the Iowa Area Development Group, and members have awarded more than $1.18 billion in new investments in rural communities, creating or retaining 21,700 jobs state wide.
The RED L&G program, Nunn said, could be used to help rural utilities with zero — interest loans and grants for rural projects that help small rural communities.
For example, loans and grants could help small business with broadband, important for communication as well as sales. Medical facilities could benefit from funding for telemedicine — helping farmers save time by not having to drive to a big city for an appointment during harvest — or even helping someone with a telemedicine call for their livestock, as veterinarians are in high demand and appointments via telemedicine can help the livestock owners and vets as well.
As a sixth generation farmer, Nunn said it was important to help farmers who were looking to retire to find buyers to take over the farm, and also to help the new, young farmer find land to start out on, so the concept of family farms can continue.
Nunn also toured the site of the new Lakin Childcare Development Center in Griswold, getting a chance to see the progress on the center which will be able to serve up to 100 kids from 6 weeks to 4 years old. A separate area will be used for before and after school care for elementary students.