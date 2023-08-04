AUDUBON — Superintendent Eric Trager asked parents of Audubon Community students to have some patience while he makes changes to the school calendar. While he has been saying the project is on time and on budget, that isn’t true anymore.
“Unfortunately we are currently unable to tell you what those (calendar changes) will be. I don’t anticipate a long delay, but don’t want to make promises I can’t keep,” Trager said, adding that the goal was to make a change that the district could stick with, and not to have to make that change more than once.
They also wanted to be able to make a decision that would have the least impact to students and their families.
Trager said he didn’t “mean to be cryptic,” but with all the “moving pieces” he was unable to make a firm decision yet, but was certain they would be able to make one soon.
Construction meetings are set for Wednesdays, and Trager said he had asked contractors to come prepared to say when the middle and high school building could be occupied, at the next construction meeting this Wednesday. That information would begin the process of planning for changes to the school calendar and pre-service days for staff.
Trager hoped to be able to have a firm plan in place and would send out that information on Aug. 7.
“Again — the goal is to make this change once and to be as non-disruptive as possible. We’ll need your patience as we work through this. We understand these changes may cause conflicts with family plans. We are committed to working with you as those arise.” he said.