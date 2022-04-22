AUDUBON — The Audubon Fire Department has new mobile radios in department vehicles, according to Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen.
Thygesen told the Audubon City Council last week that the radios — with an approximate cost of $5,000 each — in all 10 department vehicles and have three new dual-band handheld radios in service as well.
The new radios were needed as radio systems are in the process of changing and the new radios will allow better communication between emergency departments.
“(The radios) were budgeted items from last year and this year,” he said, “We are trying to get done as soon as possible, slowly migrating to the new system over whole county.”
Thygesen also gives the council a quarterly report on fire department calls. The most recent report included a breakdown of fire calls in the last quarter.
Last quarter there were 70 medical calls, compared to last year there were a total of 220 fire calls through the whole year.
There were 29 fire calls in the last quarter, compared to 34 in all of last year.
Those calls included four working structure fires, 10 field or grass fires, three motor vehicle accidents, one carbon monoxide incident, one storm/tornado incident, five vehicle fires, three false alarms and two outside special fires — for utility poles.
The Audubon Fire and Rescue Association is holding a comedy show fund-raiser on Saturday, April 23 at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. The show is at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) It’s an 18 and older show, tickets are $20 each and the headliner — Nick Allen — has family ties to both Audubon and Exira. Hungry Spartan Pizza will be available that night and drinks will be available at the parish center bar.