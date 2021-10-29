Residents of the Friendship Home put together treat bags Tuesday for each student at the elementary for their Halloween parties on Friday! Fun for everyone to share these treats!
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 38°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 38°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:48:33 AM
- Sunset: 06:17:48 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. High around 55F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:48:33 AM
Sunset: 06:17:48 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: N @ 24mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:49:46 AM
Sunset: 06:16:29 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:51 AM
Sunset: 06:15:12 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:52:13 AM
Sunset: 06:13:56 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:53:27 AM
Sunset: 06:12:41 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:54:41 AM
Sunset: 06:11:28 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:55:55 AM
Sunset: 06:10:17 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Finkenauer and Hurst visit Audubon
- Guthrie County General Election Candidates
- Audubon Superintendent thinking about Ups and Downs in his district
- Valley Business Park to be Sold
- Area School Superintendent Nominated for Superintendent of the Year (copy)
- Audubon County Candidate Recap
- Public Health/Hospital Officials plan booster clinics
- IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: CAM gets another rematch; Audubon, ACGC to take to road
- Audubon Community Calendar
- Audubon Community Calendar
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.