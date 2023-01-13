Congratulations goes out to the 42 students who participated in the 11th Annual Exira-EHK School Spelling Bee this week. Brooklynn Snider (seventh grader) is our Exira-EHK School Spelling Bee Champion. Our runner-up is Aubrey Nelson (sixth grader). Our Elementary (grades first-third) co-winners are RayLeigh Smith, Summer Pedersen and Harper Rasmussen. Brooklynn’s winning word in round 12 was ‘dissolute," and she will have the opportunity to compete in Scripps State Spelling on March 18 at Omaha Sports Commission.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Draw A Name Out Of A Hat?
- Two Fatalities Due to House Fires on Sunday
- PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Audubon girls pick up first win of season
- Audubon County Crime Stoppers hold annual soup supper
- Solution for Feral Cats?
- Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice from Shelby County elected to another term
- Dairy Goat Webinar Series Continues into 2023
- Griswold Blood Drive successful
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- Super Soup Supper on Sunday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.