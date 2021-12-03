The Audubon High School Student Senate and the Audubon Community School District will be hosting the 31st annual “Project 60” dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Audubon residents age 60 or older interested in attending should contact Carla or Kristie at the high school (563-2607) by Dec. 6, to make reservations. Participants should plan to arrive around 12 p.m. going to the high school auditorium for the welcome and music provided by the AHS music department. Serving will begin around 12:30. Carry-outs will be available, and arrangements should be made as normal with Brenda Bengaard at the congregate meals 563-3657

