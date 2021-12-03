The Audubon High School Student Senate and the Audubon Community School District will be hosting the 31st annual “Project 60” dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Audubon residents age 60 or older interested in attending should contact Carla or Kristie at the high school (563-2607) by Dec. 6, to make reservations. Participants should plan to arrive around 12 p.m. going to the high school auditorium for the welcome and music provided by the AHS music department. Serving will begin around 12:30. Carry-outs will be available, and arrangements should be made as normal with Brenda Bengaard at the congregate meals 563-3657
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 51%
- Feels Like: 47°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 47°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:58 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:23 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Lots of sunshine. High near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:29:58 AM
Sunset: 04:49:23 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:30:58 AM
Sunset: 04:49:13 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:31:56 AM
Sunset: 04:49:05 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: W @ 17mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 04:49 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NW @ 14mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Overcast. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:33:49 AM
Sunset: 04:48:57 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SE @ 12mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:34:43 AM
Sunset: 04:48:56 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:35:36 AM
Sunset: 04:48:58 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Audubon, Exira-EHK size up prospects for season
- PREP WRESTLING PREVIEW: Audubon has lucky 13 out for wrestling
- Mistrial declared in Cass County Murder Trial
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Wheelers have two of the top WIC players back
- Not Your Average Cattle
- ALL-STATE FOOTBALL: Smith, Beisswenger among 5 from Audubon making all-state
- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
- 11-26 Classifieds
- FOOTBALL CONTEST: McVey wins football contest with 1 wrong
- Icy Bridge Causes Multiple Vehicle Accident Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.