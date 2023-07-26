AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved the purchase and finance of a building along Broadway Street, a site the council plans to use as a new home for city offices.
The property, one of the former Audubon State Bank buildings, was offered to the city by the bank at a price of no more than $150,000, at a rate of 4%.
A public hearing was held, with questions from residents. Tim Wahlert asked how the price was set, council members explained the Audubon State Bank had made the offer to sell to the city and to finance it as well. Rick Freimuth asked what would happen if the city didn’t purchase the building. Council members said it would be up to the bank, and It would probably be put up for sale. Brett Irlmeier, bank president, said the condition of the building was great and annual maintenance inspections were done.
He also explained that the bank’s board had viewed selling the building to the city as an opportunity for the city to upgrade, and represent the city of Audubon better.
Jon Frahm asked about plans for upkeep of the new building. The council members said it had not been worked out yet, but could be made part of a plan for regular inspections and maintenance.
Rebecca Frahm asked if other organizations were paying rent in the Memorial Building. Council members said there were some currently paying rent; Elizabeth Brittain asked which departments would be moving to the building. The new building would be big enough to house all the city departments and possibly even the Audubon Chamber, but all that would be determined after the building was purchased. The Audubon County Supervisors had also expressed interest in using some space for offices during upcoming HVAC work and had talked with Mayor Barb Jacobsen about it. The hearing was closed at 5:50 p.m.
The resolution to approve the fInancing for the bank passed five to one, while the purchase agreement for the bank building passed on a four to one vote.