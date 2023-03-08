AUDUBON - James Richardson said he chose to run for the open Audubon City Council seat because there was an opening and because he wanted to give back to the community.
featured
Richardson wins vacant Audubon city council seat
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Special Election Results
- Carroll woman charged for alleged lottery theft
- From Books to Bolts of Fabric
- Audit finds three items in need of correction in Walnut
- Shortage of manpower could lead to postponing Audubon Courthouse HVAC project
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK duo unanimoius all-RVC
- Painted birdhouses to enjoy along the T-Bone Trail
- Shortage of manpower could lead to postponing Audubon Courthouse HVAC project
- Carroll woman charged for alleged lottery theft
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.