Superintendent Trevor Miller of the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District said district negotiations with teachers should be complete in time for a board meeting on Monday.
“We both compared (notes) and it’s up to the union right now,” Miller said, adding, “We’re hoping to be able to take it to the board on Monday.”
He said union officials had said they were “just checking on a couple things with people who were out, to make sure the vote is fine, and we should be done and ready to go.”
He said the district worked on “labor management negotiations, where we talk about it through the year.”
He said the package the district was looking at, salary wise for teachers, was a 3.42 percent increase for salary.
There may be some changes for insurance — while that is not negotiated, he said there had been a 7.9 percent and they were looking at some different insurance packages. “We are looking at it,” he said, “we want to make sure our staff is taken care.”
The district doesn’t have a union for non-certified employees, “But we usually get it around to the same percent increase,” he said, “about a 3-3.4 percent increase.”
The district is still looking for some teachers — one of the vacancies was recently filled he said, but the district is still looking for a kindergarten teacher, guidance counselor, high school social studies teacher and special education teacher for elementary students.
“So we have four or five (vacancies),” he said, and while the district still has time to look for applicants, “You want to make sure you have the right person. You just don’t want to just put a person in place because you need someone.”
The board will meet Monday night in the Elk Horn Building. A budget hearing is expected to be set for the April 11 meeting.