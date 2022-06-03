Christopher Teuscher, grandson of Leslie Immel and the late Dennis Immel advanced from Chief Petty Officer to Senior Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. This is the second highest pay grade for enlisted personnel. On June 26, Senior Chief Teuscher will have served 20 years of Active Duty Naval service.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:46:34 AM
- Sunset: 08:49:44 PM
- Dew Point: 47°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and some clouds. High 79F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:46:59 AM
Sunset: 08:49:02 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WNW @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:46:34 AM
Sunset: 08:49:44 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:46:12 AM
Sunset: 08:50:25 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 05:45:51 AM
Sunset: 08:51:05 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 05:45:33 AM
Sunset: 08:51:43 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:45:17 AM
Sunset: 08:52:20 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Overcast with showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 05:45:03 AM
Sunset: 08:52:55 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- PREP GOLF: XXX
- Area Police Reports
- Fred Jackson Football Camp this summer at DMACC
- PREP SOFTBALL: Exira-EHK scores winning run in extras vs. Atlantic
- Area Memorial Day services
- Audubon residents asked to conserve water while repairs were made
- Museum Exhibit on Tattoos Opening
- A Taste of Tivoli
- Audubon Class of 2030 Makes Donation to Audubon Recreation Center "Raise the Gym" Project
- Keller-Coyne to wed
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.