The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires and rims were stolen off of a Jeep in the 2600 block of Falcon Ave the weekend of Jan. 6. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office at 712-563-2631 or Audubon County Crimestoppers at 712-563-2234.

