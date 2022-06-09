Tonight's concert by the Polka Police, at the Audubon Public Library's "Music in the Park" show, has been cancelled due to the forecast of rain. The Polka Police have been rescheduled for Aug. 4. Contact the Audubon Public Library at 712-563-3301 for more information. Chad Elliott will be performing next week at the Audubon city park at 7 p.m.
Tonight's Music in the Park concert cancelled due to rainy forecast
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 48%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:44:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:53:29 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Rain. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 91%
Sunrise: 05:44:51 AM
Sunset: 08:53:29 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:44:41 AM
Sunset: 08:54:01 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:44:33 AM
Sunset: 08:54:32 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 05:44:27 AM
Sunset: 08:55 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:44:24 AM
Sunset: 08:55:27 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:44:22 AM
Sunset: 08:55:53 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:44:22 AM
Sunset: 08:56:16 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
