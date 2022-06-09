Polka Police Perform

The Polka Police entertained with polka music and humor at a previous Music in the Park concert.

Tonight's concert by the Polka Police, at the Audubon Public Library's "Music in the Park" show, has been cancelled due to the forecast of rain. The Polka Police have been rescheduled for Aug. 4. Contact the Audubon Public Library at 712-563-3301 for more information. Chad Elliott will be performing next week at the Audubon city park at 7 p.m.

