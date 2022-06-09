Today

Rain. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.