Rooted in the rolling hills of Audubon County and steeped in family farming history, Taylor Hill Lodge has served as a welcoming gathering space, peaceful hideaway, and private retreat for the Manatt family since 2002.
Charles Taylor (Chuck) Manatt grew up in a white wooden house on Taylor Hill Farm, four miles north of town — now lovingly called the Homeplace – where Taylor Hill Lodge sits. Chuck was solidly a “farm kid” — an Eagle Scout, 4-H member, and Future Farmers of America (FFA) leader. There were several structures on the farm while Chuck grew up, but what stood out most was the classic red turn-of-the-century English barn. It served three generations, beginning with Chuck’s Grandpa Charlie Taylor. Chuck’s father, William “Price” Manatt, farmed and managed the Homeplace, raising some dairy cows and cultivated crops in view of the barn where hogs rooted in lots around it. The dairy business was shuttered long ago, but the commanding barn was built to last.
Chuck’s future wife Kathleen Klinkefus grew up in town. Her father, John Klinkefus, worked as a County Assessor and later as owner of the livestock auction company. After graduating in the Audubon High School class of 1954, Chuck and Kathy both left Audubon to attend Iowa State College (now University), marrying in late1957 and graduating in 1958. They went on to live in Virginia during Chuck’s military service.
They then moved to Washington, DC during John Kennedy’s successful presidential campaign in 1960. Simultaneously Chuck got his law degree and Kathy worked as a teacher. In 1962 they moved to Los Angeles with their baby daughter, Michele: Chuck built a career as a lawyer and banker there, soon founding the law firm Manatt, Phelps, and Phillips. The family grew when their two sons, Tim and Dan, were born. Chuck was active in California state politics, then national Democratic politics culminating in his election as chair of the Democratic National Committee in 1981, which brought them back to Washington. Chuck’s parent’s retired from farming and moved into town eventually, but Taylor Hill Farm remained in the family all along.
From wherever they lived, Chuck and Kathy, along with their children, returned to visit the homeplace, their family, and many friends in the community almost every summer. In harvest season they brought friends back with them to enjoy beautiful western Iowa and to hunt pheasant.
By the late 1990s, they pondered building a lodge on the century farm where more people could enjoy both serenity and hospitality. Meanwhile, Chuck was looking for a creative way to save his grandfather’s barn that would make it for the community’s benefit as well. Combining the two desires, the Manatts, their farming partners Donna and Ted Bauer, along with family friend and local contractor Tom Testroet, began renovating the barn into a modern bed and breakfast in early 2001, keen on also maintaining its classic Midwestern charm.
Within a year, in the spring of 2002, the barn was transformed into Taylor Hill Lodge – appropriately named after Grandpa Taylor and for its location on the first big hill north of Audubon. The Lodge today looks much the same on the outside as it did in the early 1900s. The inside would be quite a surprise to the original generation that used it, however. Where once pigs rooted in the straw, the guests now relax on leather sofas in front of a cozy fireplace and flatscreen TV. It was extremely important to the Manatts that the original pitched ceiling remain a part of the Lodge’s visible architecture. They kept the hay fork, as well.
Local artist Clint Hansen designed and fabricated its stained glass window depicting corn fields, a pheasant, and a golden labrador retriever owned by good family friend Louie Lauritsen. Fittingly, the Lodge became an annual gathering place for the Manatt family’s friends for hunts each October. These hunts became an affair highlighting the best of the Audubon community for out-of-town guests: local restaurants in town, Darrell’s in Hamlin and famed Iowa pie baker Dianna Sheehy’s mouth-watering pies rounded out the festivities.
Open year-round, Taylor Hill Lodge offers six bedrooms, four full baths and a family-sized dining and sitting area, complete with an extra-long wooden kitchen table that’s a natural gathering place. Outside to the east is a patio where guests can sip their morning coffee while viewing the sunrise and surrounding fields, or stargaze with a cold beer in hand. Management of the lodge was spearheaded by Donna Bauer from 2002-2018, and has been expanded since 2019 by Ann Brinkman. The Lodge has grown along with Audubon’s community-led redevelopment in recent years.
The lodge is superb for reunions of family and friends, as well as solo travelers who are always welcome. Over the years, the Manatts have been honored to host dozens of weddings of local couples, Wheeler reunions, quilting groups from across Iowa, and family Christmas gatherings on the Homeplace.
This year, Taylor Hill Lodge and the Manatts invite the Audubon and surrounding communities to celebrate two decades of the Lodge: join us on Sunday, June 12 from 1-3 p.m. for our anniversary party! All are welcome. Visit www.thlodge.com for more information.
Taylor Hill Lodge is located at 1614 Hwy. 71 in Audubon.