37th annual Legislative Symposium & FFA Day at the Capitol

DES MOINES—FFA members from across Iowa converged on the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism, and patriotism. Audubon members participating were Sienna Albertsen, Victoria Asmus, Cheyenne Barber, Carson Bauer, Collin Bauer, Rylee Brittain Jocelyn Chambers, Garrett Christensen, Alex Foran, Grant Gleason, Rylan Hansen, Aleah Hermansen, Kali Irlmeier, Audrey Jensen, Gavin Larsen, Cooper Nielsen, Jay Remsburg, Kennedy Rohe, Gavin Smith, Kate Tessman, Hannah Thygesen, Duane Vetter, and Braden Wessel.
More than 600 high school students wearing blue corduroy from 100 schools visited the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Feb. 1. The students visited with legislators, exhibited skills learned in the agriculture classroom and learned the importance of citizenship. This was all part of the 37th annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol.
During the morning, FFA members gathered at the Downtown Embassy Suites and heard from Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, about the importance of agriculture in Iowa and abroad. Iowa Farm Bureau Federation President, Brent Johnson, then delivered a message about the importance young agriculturalists can play in the agriculture industry. Elizabeth Burns Thompson from Navigator CO2 then spoke about the importance of advocating for the agricultural industry.
The morning program culminated with FFA members hearing a brief message from Governor Kim Reynolds, who then presented and signed the FFA Week Proclamation. The proclamation officially declares February 19-26, the week of President George Washington’s Birthday, FFA Week in Iowa.
Audubon members personally visited with Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, Representative Bobby Kauffman, Representative Brian Best and Governor Kim Reynolds about the importance of agricultural education and the FFA. Members enjoyed a personal tour from Audubon’s Principal, Mr. Quentin Stanerson a former Representative.
The 37th annual Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol was made possible with support from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.