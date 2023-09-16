KIMBALLTON - Effective Thursday, Sept. 14, a manganese advisory has been lifted in Kimballton, and residents can drink the tap water again. A drinking water advisory was declared on July 5, due to high levels of manganese in the drinking water.
According to information from the city of Kimballton Facebook page, samples of water received on July 3 showed manganese levels about the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) short term health advisory. Manganese is a natural occurring element, and our bodies need small amounts of it to stay healthy, but adults and children get enough of it from the food we eat.
Residents were advised not to give tap water to infants, children or adults, and were cautioned not to use tap water to make up formula or other foods, and alternative forms of drinking water, like bottled water, were recommended for cooking. Boiling the water, freezing it, or letting water stand will not remove the manganese. Adults and children could continue to use tap water to bathe or shower in.
The manganese issue came up as part of the Kimballton water plant upgrades were underway. A temporary tank was used while a new detention tank was being constructed, and the smaller tank didn’t hold the water for a long enough time for certain chemicals to work properly. In June, officials said, “We anticipate resolving this issue by Aug. 1st and will continue to monitor the manganese levels daily. You will be notified when the manganese levels are again below the health advisory level.”
A lack of rain dropped well water below normal levels, causing the pumps to bring up more sediment from the bottom of the wells. The town’s older filtration system was having a hard time removing color from the water after injecting chemicals, and officials said they were aware of yellow or brown tinted water residents might be experiencing, but said at that time water was safe to drink or bathe in.
New water meters were being installed in mid-July. The new meters, once installed, allow meter readers to drive past in a vehicle to take readings.
Later in July Kimballton Municipal Utilities declared a water watch through Sept. 30, due to the prolonged drought conditions and high temperatures. Officials asked residents to stop watering or irrigating between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., no water was to be used to fill swimming pools, wading pools or similar articles, shorter shows and limited bath tub usage was recommended, and even the Mermaid fountain ws turned off.
Questions about the city’s water issues can be directed to Ryan Billheimer at 641-740-1942.