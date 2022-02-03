AUDUBON - Celebrate your hometown, Dash for Desserts and find out who will be this year’s Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year and Live Large winners during Celebrate Audubon on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Dinner will be catered by Jan's Catering and the menu includes ham balls, swiss steak, baby red potatoes, mixed veggies, a spinach salad with mandarin oranges and vinegarette dressing, creamy sweet pasta salad and a roll.
Tables will compete to get their chosen dessert, first they pool their money, then the table with the highest bid gets to go first in the Dessert Dash to stake their claim on their favorite dessert. Other tables will be close behind, so Dessert Dashers will have to be quick.
While desserts may be disappearing like magic, entertainment for the night will include a real magician, with The Illusioneers, three time international award winners, performing.
The celebration will be held at the Agri-Hall, tickets are $35 per person, advanced, or $40 per person at the door. Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.