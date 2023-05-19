Main Street Coon Rapids (MSCR) announced the addition of a mechanical bull riding tournament and youth water fights at their fourth Annual Main Street Block Party Sunday, May 28.
“Kimmes Country Store approached us with the idea of sponsoring a mechanical bull riding tournament, and we loved the idea,” said MSCR Director Katie Mason. “We hadn’t heard of anything like this before and after doing some research thought it would be a great addition to the Block Party. Thank you, Kimmes Country Store, for the idea and sponsorship.”
The mechanical bull riding tournament will be a single elimination three-person team event. Team scores will be based on the number of seconds on the bull in the first few rounds. Each round, the speed and ability level will increase until the final round when the riders will be judged on skill in addition to time. Tournament registration is from 4-4:45pm with bucking to begin at 5pm. The cost is $30 per team with payouts in the form of Coon Buck Gift Certificates: first place $100; second $75; third $50.
From 7-9pm, the mechanical bull will be available to everyone for fun rides. For $5, participants will receive a hand stamp and unlimited rides on the bull.
“There is no age limit for the tournament or rides, so we hope that a lot of young people will enjoy this new event. We’d love to see some middle, high school or college kids beat out seasoned riders,” joked Mason.
Another new feature this May is an old throwback to a game that was popular in Coon Rapids a few decades ago – water fights. The Coon Rapids Fire Department will host water fights for kids and teens from 2-6pm weather permitting. Participants will compete against each other by shooting water from a firehouse at a barrel that is suspended overhead on a cable. To win you have to push the barrel to your opponent’s end of the cable.
Favorite activities will return as well. Termed the “kids zone,” the east block will house several children’s games from 2-6 p.m. The kids zone will include large inflatables, Twyla Brede’s face painting, balloon art and spin art tent, carnival games at the American Legion, putt putt golf, children’s tie dye t-shirts and minnow races. Thanks to generous sponsors (POET Biorefining, Coon Rapids Hardware Hank, American Legion Family, Trinity Lutheran Church and Tony’s Corner Body and Paint), the kids zone will be free admission.
The west end of Main Street be the site of the mechanical bull and the annual double elimination bags tournament. Sponsored by ET Products, the bags tournament will start at 2:00 p.m. Registration for the tournament will be from noon – 1:30 p.m. with a $50 entry fee per team. The winning Coon Bucks payouts will be first place $250; second place $150; and third place $100.
The west end will also be home to the Bingo tent from 2-5 p.m.
Finally, the night will cap off with a live band on Main Street. Sponsored by New Way Auto Group, The Happy Endings Band will play from 7 p.m. – midnight. Hailing from Omaha, NE, the group plays favorites from the 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s.
Throughout the event, tasty treats and good meals can be purchased in the beer garden from Chuck’s Bar and Grill, Jenna’s Tattooed Confections, Frohlich’s SuperValu and La Terraza. A beer garden will be provided by Chuck’s Bar & Grill from 2 p.m. – close. Popcorn and adult drinks will be available in the Legion.
Picnic tables will be provided, but it is suggested you bring your own lawn chairs. Parking will available in the Beck’s Town Parking lot between Fifth and Sixth Avenues south of Railway Street.
Co-hosted by Main Street Coon Rapids and the City of Coon Rapids, this event would not be possible without the financial support of the following sponsors.
BUSINESS PARTNERS Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities, Iowa Savings Bank, Karl Auto Group and New Way Ford. BAND SPONSOR New Way Auto Group. MECHANICAL BULL SPONSOR Kimmes Country Store. INFLATABLE SPONSOR POET Biorefining. FACE PAINTING/BALLOON ART/SPIN ART SPONSOR Coon Rapids Hardware Hank. BAGS TOURNAMENT SPONSOR ET Products. PLATINUM SPONSORS Chuck’s Bar and Grill, Drago S.C.I. and Shear Design (Mike & Patty Deeth).GOLD SPONSORS Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker, Heritage Insurance & Real Estate, and Tony’s Corner Body & Paint. SILVER SPONSORS AV Photography, Availa Bank, Community Insurance Agency, Coon Rapids Enterprise, Frohlich’s SuperValu, KD Portables, NV Tree Service, and Venteicher Electric.
While the event is free, any free-will donations will go to support the MSCR program and future events like the block party, Treats on the Streets, etc. A free-will admission jar will be located at the entrance to the band and beer garden area.
For questions, contact the MSCR office at 712-999-4769 or growcoonrapids@gmail.com. The full schedule is located at www.coonrapidsiowa.com/mainstreet.