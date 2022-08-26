ATLANTIC — It’S that time of year again: The school bell is ringing, and parents are dropping off their children complete with backpacks at least for some students — at the Audubon Community Schools, middle school and high school students don’t start until Monday.
In Audubon, elementary started Tuesday, with 5th-12th starting Aug. 29. Students won’t have to make up lost days; because the school goes by hours, not days in school, Superintendent Eric Trager said the students will get the time in, but will attend about four days less, something he thought students might not be unhappy about.
On Monday crane was working in front of the building to put equipment on the roof Trager said he thought that was the last of the crane work, at least for now. Another sign of the on-going renovation included shifting some classroom space around. “We have temporary class rooms in the north parking lot, that will mean less parking, but that’s part of the price of progress,” Trager said.
Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton students are also back to school this week.
In a letter to Exira-EHK parents, Superintendent Trevor Miller said it was a good time to welcome Erica Van Cleave, the new 6th-12th grade principal, who has been working with Carrie Bauer, pre-K to 5th grade principal, They have been “hiring new staff members and focusing on the positives of our district and communities,” Miller said.
“Erika comes to us from Oakland Riverside where she was Secondary Assistant Principal,” he added, “We hope everyone has had a great summer and are as excited as we are to return to school.”
Other area schools will be welcoming back students today, and Superintendent Steve Barber says he — and the rest of the Atlantic Community Schools staff are “absolutely excited to be back with (them).”
In Atlantic, students had a one and a half hour early dismissal, and students in fourth and fifth grade got to have a look at the new classrooms they will have on Monday afternoon.
In CAM and Nodaway Valley, Paul Croghan said students won’t have big changes this fall. Nodaway Valley will have some changes in the pick up system for elementary students, but he thought information was out there.
He suggested motorists should remain alert. Children often go places that are unexpected and in their excitement headed to and from school might dart out.
“Pay attention, be safe,” he said.
“Back to School” at Griswold Community Schools was also on Tuesday for all grades.
Superintendent David Heinrichs said he and other school staff were “excited to have all their students back in school, and ready to resume learning.” Like most school districts, Heinrichs said Griswold was working to get to full staffing. The district is still looking for a middle school language arts teacher, he said, but added that the district’s instructional coach was willing to “fulfill those duties,” until they are able to find someone, “Then it’ll be good,” he said.