Back to School

By Laura Bacon/Staff Writer

Students are back in school at Audubon for all grades starting Monday - and construction will go on around the building. This large crane and ladder marked where there was some activity Monday — the crane had a last (for now) load of equipment for the roof, and work will continue through the year, Superintendent Eric Trager said.

ATLANTIC — It’S that time of year again: The school bell is ringing, and parents are dropping off their children complete with backpacks at least for some students — at the Audubon Community Schools, middle school and high school students don’t start until Monday.

