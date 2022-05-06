Did you know that the Autism spectrum disorder now affects 1 in 68 children?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also states that boys are nearly 5 times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with ASD. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest growing developmental disorders in the United States. ASD is more common than childhood cancer, diabetes and AIDS combined. Many children go undiagnosed or get the wrong diagnosis and may go untreated.
Lois Potthoff LMHC, CTP specializes with attachment disorders and those on the Autism Spectrum. Lois sees patients five days a week in a private office on the main level of Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics. If you would like to know more about this diagnosis or how Lois can help you or your family, please contact ACMH at 712-563-5304.
Last week, health professionals and educators gathered to support Autism Awareness Month.
Working together in the Audubon Elementary school as a team to support children, were Chelsey Jensen (AEA), Kelsey Griffith (Audubon Elementary), Lauren Vanderhorst (AEA), Becca Maguire (AEA), Sarah Smith (Audubon Elementary), Laura Pross (Audubon Elementary), and Lois Potthoff (Mental and Behavioral Health @ACMH). There are many others who were a part of this team.
Thank you all for Caring for our Community!