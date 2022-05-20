ELK HORN - For more than 5,000 years, tattoos have been used to document the = history of humanity one painful mark at a time. Spanning cultures and continents, tattooing has adorned European nobility and Native Americans, celebrities and Scandinavian sailors, punks and presidents, and seemingly everyone else in between. Today, tattoos have never been more popular.
Tattoos are so much more than decoration. Tattoos are a powerful visual language of the skin, and, like texts, they permanently record memories, life stories, and personal achievements.
Tattoo: Identity through Ink tells the story of tattoos and the people who have them. We’ll explore the ways individual and group identities are formed, reinforced, and celebrated through tattoos. Of course there is a Scandinavian connection–with celebrated artists like Norwegian Johan Frederik Knudsen and Norwegian-American Amund Dietzel, the question of whether or not Vikings had tattoos, and the rise of a whole modern Neo-Nordic style of tattooing. But the exhibition also allows us to explore more deeply the traditions of body ornamentation in other cultures and our connections to them.
This exhibition was curated by Dr. Lars Krutak and organized by Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School. It is sponsored by Humanities Iowa and Marnie Jensen & Kenny Bogus, Nebraska City, Neb.
May 26 - Sept. 5
May 27-28
LIVE TATTOOING in the museum's conference room by Tattoo Ortiz of Rockstar Tattoos, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis.
EVENING EVENTS
Light meal at 5 p.m. ($10 suggested donation)
Lectures begin at 6:30 p.m.
June 10 Dr. Lars Krutak, A World History of Tattooing
July 14 Dr. Lindsey Row-Heyveld, Tattoos, Medievalism, and White Supremacy
Aug. 18
VIRTUAL SCREENING
Marks of Humanity at 7 p.m. followed by discussion