EXIRA — There’s a new rock in Legion Park.
Exira residents and those visiting will find a large rock, painted with patriotic images, near the shelter in Legion Park.
Known as the Legion Rock, it was painted to honor our military, and was the vision of our local Legion members, Marvin Jorgensen and Allan Lee Petersen (former Post Commander). Unfortunately, both members have since passed away and never had the opportunity to see their dream rock come to life.
Marvin J., a lifetime citizen of Exira, donated the huge rock. Scott Hansen, of Audubon, moved the rock to the current location at the Exira Legion Ball Park. Alec Paulsen, owner of Precision Concrete Services, created the current display base which the rock now proudly calls home for all to come to admire. It took several more years of planning before the Legion developed a layout, that was then ready to transform the look of the rock and share that vision with everyone that visits the park.
Legion members presented the vision to a well known, talented local artist and painter, Eleanor (Becker) Andersen, in the hope of enlisting her to tackle the project. She agreed to take on the project with the recruitment of her granddaughter, Savannah Whetstone, who is a graphic designer.
This vision may have taken many years to bring to fruition, but the final outcome has created a beautiful Memorial to all the military members that have chosen and those that continue to choose to serve our nation.