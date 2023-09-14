WEST DES MOINES - Des Moines University, located in West Des Moines, and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, have announced a new partnership to create enhanced pathways for UNI students seeking medical and health sciences careers. The partnership is intended to foster opportunities for students while helping build Iowa's health care workforce.
Under the agreement, DMU will annually reserve seats for qualified UNI students in doctoral programs in occupational therapy, osteopathic medicine, podiatric medicine and physical therapy. UNI students will be guaranteed an interview for admission to these programs by meeting DMU's admission requirements, including grade point average, completed coursework at UNI and program-specific admission requirements such as MCAT scores, demonstrated hours of relevant observational or work experiences and other academic achievements.
The agreement also offers concurrent enrollment to qualified UNI students in DMU's occupational therapy and podiatric medicine programs and master's degree programs in health care administration and public health.
Concurrent enrollment allows students to complete their bachelor's degree at UNI through coursework at DMU - completing both degrees sooner rather than waiting until after receiving their undergraduate degree.
"DMU and UNI have shared a longstanding commitment to serving our state by training outstanding health professionals," says Angela L. Walker Franklin, Ph.D., DMU president and CEO. "Our society needs these professionals, and we are excited to formalize our partnership with UNI to create more opportunities for academically promising students to take on these roles."
"This agreement represents a strong collaboration between DMU and UNI to help address the significant demand for health professionals across the state of Iowa," said Brenda Bass, Ph.D., dean of UNI's College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, who is leading the development of the institution's newly announced School of Health and Human Sciences. "We are excited to partner with such a highly regarded institution and look forward to the many opportunities this will offer our students."
The partnership agreement takes effect immediately. Students interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their academic advisor at UNI, the university's admissions team at admissions@uni.edu or the DMU admissions team at admissions@dmu.edu.
