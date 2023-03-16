The Audubon/Exira Knights of Columbus recently held the local District Free Throw Contest. Pictured (left to right) winners are: Kamry Rohe, 9 year old division; McKenna Wilder, 10 year old division; Paityn Johnson, 11 year old division. These individuals advanced on to the Regional Free Throw Contest with homes of going on to state in Boone. (photo submitted)
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Princess Prom coming up March 18
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital Recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health
- Mobile Food Pantry coming March 13
- PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL: All 5 starters honored as RVC all-conference
- Perfect Pie Baking Class, with Dianna Sheehy
- Audubon County Conservation Needs Help
- Exira-EHK Residents Approve Voted PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement March 7
- Special Election Results
- Guthrie County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Banquet Coming Up
- Voters in Exira-EHK school district approve PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement votes
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.