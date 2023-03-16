The Audubon/Exira Knights of Columbus recently held the local District Free Throw Contest. Pictured (left to right) winners are: Kamry Rohe, 9 year old division; McKenna Wilder, 10 year old division; Paityn Johnson, 11 year old division. These individuals advanced on to the Regional Free Throw Contest with homes of going on to state in Boone. (photo submitted)

