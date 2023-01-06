AUDUBON COUNTY- During a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 29, County Attorney Chris Swensen administered oaths of office to Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson, Auditor Lisa Frederiksen, Supervisor Doug Sorensen and Supervisor Rick Thompson.
+2
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Two Fatalities Due to House Fires on Sunday
- Steak Dinner New Year’s Eve will benefit new fire station project in Audubon
- Fatal accident southwest of Adair
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice from Shelby County elected to another term
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- Area Police Reports
- A New Year’s Resolution Your Skin Will Thank You for: The Skin Cancer
- PREP WRESTLING: Audubon wrestlers pick up three fifths at Riverside Invite
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.