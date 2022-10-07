Grain Bin Safety Training

Heritage Insurance of Audubon has paid for the grain rescue tube and training through Nationwide for the Audubon Fire and Rescue (AFR) members to train on Tuesday, Oct. 18 starting at 6 p.m. Heritage Insurance is proud to pay and provide this life saving opportunity for Audubon Fire and Rescue.
