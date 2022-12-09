New Director Shaun Sayres

Shaun Sayres, Danish Windmill Director

Hudson Valley, New York sits about an hour south of New York’s capital, Albany. Nestled along the Hudson River, Hudson Valley is known for its vineyards, orchards, and farms. Designated as a National Heritage Area, the Valley is dripping in history, natural beauty and has been described as, “a real city break, with leafy drives, wineries and plenty of farm-to-table foodie options!” This worth visiting area of our country can also tote the privilege of, in-part, shaping The Danish Windmills current director, Shaun Sayres, including perhaps his love of history. Shaun Sayres grew up running the streets of New York’s Hudson Valley area, population 15,000, approximately 23 times the size of of Elk Horn, home of the Danish Windmill, population approximately 650.

