Hudson Valley, New York sits about an hour south of New York’s capital, Albany. Nestled along the Hudson River, Hudson Valley is known for its vineyards, orchards, and farms. Designated as a National Heritage Area, the Valley is dripping in history, natural beauty and has been described as, “a real city break, with leafy drives, wineries and plenty of farm-to-table foodie options!” This worth visiting area of our country can also tote the privilege of, in-part, shaping The Danish Windmills current director, Shaun Sayres, including perhaps his love of history. Shaun Sayres grew up running the streets of New York’s Hudson Valley area, population 15,000, approximately 23 times the size of of Elk Horn, home of the Danish Windmill, population approximately 650.
So how does one make their way from Hudson Valley to the Danish mecca of Southwest Iowa. For Shaun his journey started by attending a local college to complete his undergrad with a Bachelors in History — with every intention to teach high school. That was until he thought perhaps teaching college sounded fun and jumped right in to working towards his Masters in American History which he completed through the University of New Hampshire. Shaun is currently working through Clark University’s PHD Program.
While at the University of New Hampshire, Shaun met current partner, Sarah McDonald. Sarah is the Shelby County Executive Director. After a run in the arena of long-distance relationships, Shaun headed west, landing in Harlan Iowa in 2021. After arriving in the Midwest, Shaun substitute taught for a year before taking the directorship position with the Windmill. As many will know, Shaun took over as director from Lisa Steen Riggs, who had been the Windmill’s director since its arrival in Elk Horn in 1976. The windmill itself was built in 1848 — just a cool 175 years ago!
I so enjoyed chatting with Shaun this past week and was shocked at how much I learned about the museum! There was so much I didn’t know! Let’s not tell my grandparents who are of strong Danish heritage! Shaun shared that in a year considered great and successful the museum will see over 80,000 guests from all over the United State and world — boasting visitors from countries as far as Indonesia, and visitors traveling from countries from all over the continent of Africa!
And while he and his staff are proud of the vast number of visitors they entertained and educated, as they wrap up their busy season, Shaun has his eyes set on some important and large goals ahead.
The goal, not currently being met to no fault of anyone, is to have the Windmill up, operable, and running every day. A secondary goal is to have usable grindstones that would be used for live demonstrations, field trips, 4H events, and other community outreach initiatives. The current grindstones are disengaged and the effort to purchase new ones will be a large capital campaign effort. Shaun is currently gathering the information needed to put together a strong capital campaign. And while I won’t give away too much of the long-term goals and visions Shaun has for our little (but big in impact) slice of Danish heritage here in SW Iowa — I will say that the plans he has for the 50th anniversary in 2026 made my history-loving heart flutter. And don’t tell my husband but I may have already volunteered to help with the efforts surrounding that celebration. It’s okay the hurdles ahead are many — running mill, new grindstones, tell Jay Robinson I volunteered for another project…. But as one knows, Danes can be a bit stubborn and that part of my heritage is alive and well in me!
Shaun encourages all to follow along with the Danish Windmill on Facebook to stay up to date on the most current events and activities. Shaun and crew of the Windmill will be at the Christkindlmarket in Des Moines — a smaller version of the market held in Chicago each year, from Dec. 1-4 as a representative of a Scandinavian shop.
I am a deep lover of tradition, order, history, and feel often change is unnecessary. I feel quite the opposite after talking with Shaun! I am excited at his level of vision, his young at heart goals to keep the Windmill flourishing and his vision to restore it to a functioning level that will be so welcomed by both locals and those visiting from afar. Shaun shares that although Elk Horn is so different from life back in Hudson Valley, the ability to connect and know so many people on a personal level is a charm not offered by many towns across the US. Us locals know just how special that small-town connection can be, so to Shuan and Sarah we say, “Det var sa lidt!” You are most welcome, indeed!