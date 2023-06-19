AUDUBON — Barb Jacobsen says her parents raised her and her siblings to think, “If we weren’t part of the solution, we were part of the problem.”
So when the Audubon City Council was dealing with “a little bit of turmoil,” she said, “Basically I decided I wanted to be part of the solution of getting the community back on track.”
This year she’s completing her second term — eight years — as mayor of Audubon.
Her brother was one of the council members, so she’d heard about what was going on, and over the years, she’s not only dealt with a number of challenges, but also has learned from it, and enjoyed it, even when dealing with complaints — well, most of it, she admits — but she says she takes note of what people have to say, and does research to find more out about things people are concerned about.
“That’s what I like best, we have a good city staff, and that makes it easier,” she said.
Interacting with the people is interesting, and she likes to keep on top of things that are going on, and be aware of the issues the city has.
And people definitely know where to find her. They call her, and come up on the street, she said, “they may catch me at church or at the grocery store.”
“If someone in the community brings a concern or comment to you, it’s an issue to them, whether I think it’s odd or not is irrelevant, you need to look into it,” Barb said.
She’s handled big infrastructure projects like the water and sewer work, and admits, “I used to joke that I never thought I’d know as much about sewers as I do now, after having this job.”
She’s a native to Audubon, who went away to college, worked around the state of Iowa and moved back about 16-17 years ago, to help out her aging parents. She worked for the hospital and had been here a few years when she decided to run for mayor. Today, while her parents have both passed, her brother still lives in Audubon with his wife, and other siblings and family are scattered around the midwest, in Minnesota, Des Moines, Missouri and the furthest away is a nephew in Ohio. With the family that close they still manage to get together about twice a year.
When asked if she’d recommend running for office to family and friends, she said you could have the option to run for office, and affect change, or make sure to get to the polls and vote for the people you feel can do the most good.
And as the mayor, she thinks the biggest challenge for Audubon now is housing. “We are dead in the water right now,” she said after a change in zoning ordinances didn’t go through. “There is no development available because of the current ordinances,” she said, adding while community members didn’t want to see the changes made, she hopes someone will come forward with an answer for how the community can add more housing, a long time need.
Barb’s second term is up at the end of this year, along with the terms of two council people, and she said at this time she didn’t plan to run again.