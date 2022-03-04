Friday, March 4
St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon’s Lenten Fish Fry will be held every Friday, during Lent (March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 & 8). Dine in and carry-out available. Serving is from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon. Cost is $12 per meal.
Saturday, March 5
Legislative Coffee at 9:30 a.m., hosted by P.R.I.D.E. vice-president, Clarke Gerlock, at the Cumberland Fire Station.
Sunday, March 6
Benefit Breakfast for Todd Selland and Brenda Blonco who lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 22 will be held from 8:30-1 p.m. at the Exira Lions Building. They will be serving biscuits & gravy, waffles, French toast, eggs, coffee and juice. They will welcome any household items new or used in good shape that you would like to donate to the family. Sponsored by Exira Lions & Exodus Lodge #342, Exira.
Monday, March 7
CAM Community Cub Scouts Pack 61 Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser from 6 — 8 p.m. at at the American Legion Building in Anita. Dinners include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, and dessert for a free will donation. Dine in or carry outs are available. Place order or call ahead carry out by calling Ashley Bauer at (712) 254-0601. The proceeds from the dinner will help send our local scouts to camp!
Tuesday, March 8
Brown Bag Lunch at the Museum of Danish America — Public Archaeology in St. Croix with Professor William White. Join us for a live Zoom lecture from Professor William White at noon or watch the recording at home or the museum when it debuts on March 17!
Wed., March 9
Aebleskiver Supper at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Audubon frin 5-6:45 p.m. The supper will be available for a Free Will Donation, Funds to support youth at OSLC
Saturday, March 12
St. Patrick’s Dinner and Live & Silent Auction/Raffle is coming up at the Agri-Hall, Audubon County Fairgrounds — serving Staley’s chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, glazed fruit salad and a cookie; dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m., the Auction is at 7:30 p.m.
Shelby County Pheasants Forever Banquet at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Panama. Steak dinner cooked by Shelby County Cattlemen, live and silent auctions, door prizes, games and more! Help them get youth involved in hunting and preserving habitat. Register online at pheasantsforever.org. For more information contact Lee: 712-363-3169; Richard: 712-579-0951 or Bryce: 712-579-3033.
Wednesday, March 16
Adair & Guthrie County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a Storm Spotter Class at 7 p.m. at the Menlo Community Center. The class is free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 19
Full moon and spring equinox night hike at outdoor classroom, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
The 37th annual Audubon County Pheasants Forever Banquet is at the Agri-Hall at the Audubon Fairgrounds. Social Hour and Prime Rib Dinner is 5-7 p.m. with raffles and auction at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60/individual or $85/couple. Get tickets from Pheasants Forever members. Purchase your membership by March 18 and get 50 raffle tickets free. See board members for raffle tickets on a chance on a Winchester 101 Deluxe Field 12 guage shotgun, or $1,000 cash. Need not be present to win.