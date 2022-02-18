Friday, Feb. 18
Winter Recreation Afternoon at Sunnyside Park near Kiddie Korral, 2 to 4 p.m. Check out snow shoes at Kiddie Korral. Cross Country skis and sleds are available to be checked out from the Park office.
Youth Bird Count, 10 a.m. Learn about the Great Backyard Bird County from Cass County Naturalist Laura Kanning.
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Snowshoe Hike at Pellett Memorial Woods, 7 p.m.
Audubon County Saddle Club annual Soup Supper and Auction. Soup served 5-7 p.m. with auction to follow — serving oyster, home made chicken and noodles and chili, with salads, sandwiches, ice cream and drink. A full service bar will also be available. The event is open to the public, and proceeds will go to high school sponsorships and expenses at the fairgrounds horse area.
Monday, Feb. 21
Exira American Legion Post #331 special meeting, 7 p.m. Legion Building, Exira.
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Brown Bag Lunch at the Museum of Danish America — Papercutting from India, with Diya Nagaraj, M.Litt. Join Albert Ravenholt Curator of Danish-American Culture, Diya Nagaraj, at noon for a talk on the Indian papercutting tradition, known as sanjhi. In India, sanjhi art has existed for at least 500 years. This Brown Bag Lunch is presented in conjunction with Papirklip: A Global and Timeless Art.
Friday, Feb. 25
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Audubon Lions Club Toy Show, at the Audubon County Fairgrounds Agri-Hall, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $3, kids 8 and under are free. Lunch will be available.
Adair Casey Conservation Club’s 77th annual supper at 5:30 p.m. at Schafer Barn on the Hill. Dinner tickets are $5, kids 12 and under are $2.50. They will be serving chili and oyster soup with ham sandwiches, relish, drink and dessert. Drawings for many prizes. Prints and other items auctioned. See members for tickets.
Pony Express Riders of Iowa Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Cumberland Community Building featuring the Shadow Ridge Band. Cost is $8 per person, public dance, all welcome – adults and kids! Supporting Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside, for adults and children with disabilities in Des Moines.
Monday, Feb. 28
Holy Vulnerability faith based book group will meet at the library for seven weeks to discuss the book Holy Vulnerabilty chapter by chapter throughout the season of Lent — first meeting at noon. You are welcome to bring your lunch to eat during the discussion. Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla will be leading the group.
Saturday, March 5
Legislative Coffee at 9:30 a.m., hosted by P.R.I.D.E. vice-president, Clarke Gerlock, at the Cumberland Fire Station.
Monday, March 7
CAM Community Cub Scouts Pack 61 Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser from 6 — 8 p.m. at at the American Legion Building in Anita. Dinners include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, and dessert for a free will donation. Dine in or carry outs are available. Place order or call ahead carry out by calling Ashley Bauer at (712) 254-0601. The proceeds from the dinner will help send our local scouts to camp!
Tuesday, March 8
Brown Bag Lunch at the Museum of Danish America — Public Archaeology in St. Croix with Professor William White. Join us for a live Zoom lecture from Professor William White at noon or watch the recording at home or the museum when it debuts on March 17!
Saturday, March 12
St. Patrick’s Danceless Dinner & Auction/Raffle is coming up — dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m., the Auction is at 7:30 p.m. in the Agri-Hall, in Audubon
Wednesday, March 16
Adair & Guthrie County Emergency Management Agency is hosting a Storm Spotter Class at 7 p.m. at the Menlo Community Center. The class is free and open to the public.
Saturday, March 19
Full moon and spring equinox night hike at outdoor classroom, 8:30 p.m.