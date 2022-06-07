AUDUBON COUNTY - When unofficial results were sent out, Heath Hansen won the Republican nomination for Audubon County Supervisor over Todd M. Nelsen, 338 to 213.
Hansen said he was excited about the win, adding, "and hopefully after November, if we win in November, I’ll get to serve the county even more in a another capacity." He is serving in his second term as a board member for the Audubon Community Schools. "I’m really thankful for to all the people who put forth a lot of effort to get the word out and help me with this, and I just look forward to serving Audubon," he said.
Hansen said he got word about the win from his competitor, former supervisor Todd Nelsen.
"(He) sent me a congratulations text - he found out before I did - he ran a really good race," Hansen said. "He was very gracious about his congratulations to me and wished me good luck, that was very good of him."
Hansen is the Pastor of the Audubon Church of Christ and the Irwin Christian Church, and also does private security contracting.
If he wins in the fall, Hansen said, "I look forward to working with people in the courthouse to see things run more efficiently, and making sure that even though we might not always agree on everything, everyone feels that they are heard and understood."
In the end, he wanted to thank everyone who voted for him, "I want to thank the county for putting faith in me, and I want to thank Todd for running a clean race."
The supervisor seat was the only county position with a race in this election. A total of 760 voters turned out, according to information from the Audubon County Auditor's office, out of a total of 4,228 eligible voters, or 17.98 percent.