AUDUBON — Four buildings on the southside of Broadway Street — Audubon’s main downtown street — are coming down to make space for a newer, larger Audubon State Bank location.
The bank had acquired three of the buildings and owned the fourth, smaller building.
Brett Irlmeier of Audubon State Bank reported to the Audubon City Council on the project recently, noting that paper products would be removed from the building starting Sept. 18, with the help of Audubon High School football players.
He asked the council for the okay to put some dumpsters in place for the clean up. Council members approved having the bank coordinate with police and public works to get that done.
Audubon State Bank currently has two locations in Audubon — one, a drive through location located along Highway 71 and the main bank located at 315 Broadway — just to the east of the buildings to be torn down.
Both of those two locations will close and be consolidated into the new location.
The bank is the only locally owned community bank in Audubon County, and has served the community since 1876.
Three of the affected buildings were the former location of the cook book business — located at Washington and Broadway — and a smaller building, the former location of Community Insurance. Community Insurance has already moved to a new location at Broadway and Highway 71.
Demolition will follow — it’s planned for November — weather permitting.
The council also approved moving the bird mosaics from in front of those locations to the city park.