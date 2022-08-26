ACMH Employees Club holds Back-to-School Fundraiser

At Right: The ACMH Employees Club holds an annual Back-to-School Fundraiser, pictured (left to right): Hannah Christoffersen, Melinda Alt, Jasmine Schneider, Mary Wede, Sue Wede, and Kylie Stroeher.

As students headed back to school, the Employee’s Club members of Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics did a little school shopping themselves.

