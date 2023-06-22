AUDUBON — The Audubon County Sheriff’s department will be down a deputy after the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a deputy request to go to as needed status instead of full time.
The resolution for Gabriel Christensen, who Sheriff Todd Johnson said was a good officer, but had a personal issue and wanted to go to as needed.
The sheriff has begun the process of hiring another deputy.
Board member Rick Thompson said “It’s a shame when you those a good one like that.”
The board unanimously voted to approve the resolution changing Christensen’s status.
Christensen wasn’t with the department for long — he was hired in fall of 2021.
Sheriff Johnson said it was good that Christensen had a chance to get some experience while here.