AUDUBON — When parents watch their kid showing livestock at the County Fair, they are always ready to snap that picture when he or she wins that lavender or purple ribbon, or even a trophy, and poses with a big smile.
But for Michelle Hansen, no matter how much she wants to get her son Collin to smile, it just doesn’t happen. In dozens of photos taken with Collin and his rabbits, poultry or beef winners — with or without the fair queen — he just won’t smile.
It’s not that he isn’t happy about the win, but he explains, “I haven’t ever liked (being in) pictures,” Collin says. “My mom really wants me to smile, so I try my hardest just to annoy her.”
Collin Hansen is the son of Adam and Michelle Hansen and his mother says, “He’s not shy.”
He was interviewed by an area radio station during fair and said he enjoyed doing that interview. “You get to talk and be on the radio.”
He’s very knowledgeable about the livestock he shows, and is always ready to talk about the breeds of chickens, rabbits and cattle he shows. He’s always got a big smile when talking to the judge, or to his friends, just not for pictures. He’s just “that kid who won’t smile.”
Collin has been showing at the Audubon County Fair since he was in Clover Kids, then started as a regular participant when he was in 4th grade.
As a member of the Leroy Leaders in 4-H Collin says he likes it because, “There’s not a lot of meetings, just one per month,” adding, “I’m in the biggest 4-H group (in Audubon County) and there are a lot of people in it. It’s just fun being with all the people.”
Collin is going into 8th grade this fall, and says he plans to join FFA as well.
In 4-H he shows cattle, poultry and rabbits.
In the poultry shows, Collin says he likes showing his broiler pens the best, and his chickens are very well trained. When put down on the table for judging, they settle in without fuss.
Collin says when it comes to chickens, “They take a little bit to train, you have to work with them and train them to get them to sit like that.”
Rabbits can be trained, as well, he says. “The rabbits are harder to train, but they do train. Once you get them (trained), they’re good.”
Collin’s favorite rabbit breed are Californians. “They have good markings to talk about,” he says, “I don’t like the little rabbits because they get over the weight limit. (Californians) don’t have a weight limit.”
He just got back from showing at the Iowa State Fair, where he showed a pen of five market broilers, some Cochins and bantam Rhode Island Reds, along with a Japanese rooster. For rabbits, he took a pen of three rabbits, a Californian doe, some mini Satins and two New Zealand bucks.
“I thought one was a doe,” he says, but the judge discovered it was a buck. Despite the mistake he came out a winner, “I got Best of Breed for New Zealands.”
Along with ribbons, Collin said he picked up a few new tricks from people at the State Fair who had been there a long time.
He keeps most of the stock he shows and raises on the farm where he lives, so it isn’t hard to work with them but also has some at his grandmother’s. “I have to go over there to work with them,” he said.
With the county and state fairs over, Collin is already working on plans for next year.
“We are just getting the incubators out and ready to go,” adding, “And we’re going to start breeding rabbits (soon).”
He has about 28 rabbits right now but said they were going to be taking 12 out to be butchered. He admits he’s never eaten rabbit, this is the first round of rabbits they have butchered.
He’s got about 30 chickens. Twenty of them are bantam Rhode Island Reds, which Collin says he has been breeding, trying to get a big group of them.
While school bells will be ringing soon, Collin says, “I don’t want to go back to school.”
“It’s kind of nice, though, (school administration) put it (the first days) back to September,” he says. Construction delays at the Audubon Community Schools have set the first day of school for students in the middle school/high school building back.
Elementary school kids go back Aug. 28; Pre-kindergarten on Aug. 31 and 5th-12th graders on Sept. 5.