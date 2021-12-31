AUDUBON - Wanted: someone who stands out - Audubon's Citizen of the Year should be someone in the community who goes above and beyond - and nominations are needed now. The Audubon Chamber of Commerce is also looking for Junior Citizen of the Year and Live Large Award nominations.
The awards will be presented at the Celebrate Audubon event on Feb. 12.
The Junior Citizen of the Year Award is presented to youth currently attending school in the Audubon School District, and must be 19 years old or younger. According to chamber officials, "The perfect nominee has been active in performing community service, has been a contributing member of the community, or has performed acts of heroism."
The Live Large Award is a newer award, going to either a business or an organization that has gone above and beyond for the community.
Letters of nomination, along with a resume of qualifications are needed, and can be submitted to the Audubon Chamber of Commerce, 421 South Park Place, Audubon, IA 50025. They can also be emailed to audchmbr@iowatelecom.net no later than Jan. 10. One nomination per category, per person. Multiple nominations from one person per category will not be accepted.