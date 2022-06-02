Art in the Park set for June 11

AUDUBON — They are rolling out something cold and refreshing this year at the annual Art in the Park at the John James Audubon Park in Audubon on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Totally Rolled Ice Cream will be a new vendor this year according to Sara Slater of Audubon County Economic Development and Audubon County Tourism. “We have been hoping to acquire rolled ice cream for awhile now as it’s a very popular item and we are glad to have them this year!” said Slater.
Judges will be checking out the food trucks of Pomodoro (Italian), Pims (Tai food), Hungry Spartan Pizza (variety of pizzas) and perhaps a BBQ truck too. “Please come and check out this assortment of food too!” said Slater.
A large assortment of vendors including artists, a wine trailer and garden, farmers market and more will be on hand to shop from as well as activities such as a bounce house, games and activities from the Bunk House Gang and Tourism, plus the “Explore Iowa” scratch ticket booth from the Iowa Lottery will also be here. The new T-Bone t-shirt will be available to purchase splitting the proceeds between Albert the Bull project and Operation T- Bone.
There is no admission fee to attend Audubon’s Art in the Park so come down town to attend and shop local businesses too!