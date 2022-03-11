February Outreach Coordinator Megan Kelly was teaching students about all the different hats that a farmer wears. Most of the students’ minds went to cowboy hats to ball caps that you see a farmer wear. Megan taught them that the hats that were being talked about were the many different jobs that a farmer does throughout the day. Those jobs range from being a weatherman and needing to make sure to know and pay attention to the forecast to being a computer technician by using all the monitors in their equipment. After learning about the different jobs Megan tested their knowledge by giving them clues of the specific jobs and they had to guess which job our farmer was doing. The students enjoyed learning that farmers are so versatile and do so many different tasks throughout their day.
Audubon County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom: Many Hats of the Iowa Farmers
