It’s not an April Fools’ joke, Audubon Country Players is finally performing its dinner theater. After two separate attempts because of COVID, The Audubon Country Players cast members will be performing the play “Death by Chocolate,” a Craig Sodaro production in conjunction with Heuer Publishing on April 1, 2, and 3 at the Audubon High School. Hang on to your hats as this crazy murder mystery unfolds before your eyes. There are so many twists and turns it will keep you guessing until the very end. You might even want to get tickets to see it twice! To purchase tickets please contact Barb Jacobsen at 712-563-2535. Tickets went on sale March 4.
The production on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 will be a dinner theater with a meal catered by Master Grillers including a dessert “to die for.” The ticket prices are $25 for each of the dinner performances. Tickets need to be purchased by March 25 to reserve your spot for the dinner as space is limited. Country Players will be providing our usual 4-8 person round tables and comfortable chairs for the dinner. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the dinner being served at 6:30 p.m., and the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
On Sunday, April 3 the production will be a matinee with no dinner provided, so the ticket prices will be $10. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door for this performance. No reserved seating will be available. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the performance starting at 2 p.m.
“Death by Chocolate” is being directed by Sandy Nissen. Cast members include Bill Fankell, Kathy Wallander, Sylvia Messerole, Adon Shriver, Deanna Hansen, Sarah Hansen, Angela Platt, Tauna Garnes, Lori Shannon, and Sam Graeve. The cast has been working hard to provide you with the type of entertainment you have come to expect from The Country Players. Come and see if you can figure out “who done it” in this hilarious murder mystery.