MRHC Registered Nurse, Shelby Dickson, knew that she wanted to work in healthcare since she was young.
“I went to school for radiology and soon realized that I wanted to be involved in the problem-solving piece of patient care,” said Dickson. “I chose nursing because there are so many areas you can work in as a nurse. After getting my CNA and working as an aid on a Med/Surg/Peds floor, I found out that I loved patient care and that it was where I wanted to be.”
Dickson continued with nursing school at DMACC in Carroll and graduated in 2009. She worked in Med/Surg/Peds at Saint Anthony Regional Hospital until 2014 and then worked at a private clinic in Carroll for a year before accepting the health coach position at MRHC.
Dickson has continued to advance in her career at MRHC and now works as the Clinic Director.
Dickson attributes her ability to advance and excel in her career partially to the management team at MRHC.
Even when the pandemic presented new challenges, Dickson felt supported and empowered to make important decisions for staff and patients.
The MRHC management team recognizes Dickson’s value to the hospital as well as how she has made significant changes to benefit patients and make the clinic an overall good place to work.
As for the future of her career, Dickson is eager to continue to advance in her education as well as grow in her role at MRHC.
“I love the people that I work with and the mission of the hospital. I hope to get my bachelor’s degree and take on more responsibilities here at MRHC.”