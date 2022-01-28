AUDUBON — The future of Audubon’s City Hall is still up in the air, after discussions at Monday night’s special council meeting.
The nearly 100 year old building, which is owned by the city and houses the city hall, police department and a number of organizations, is showing wear and tear.
In August of 2020, while the council was working on long range planning, a committee was created to consider alternatives for city hall, from making repairs to relocation, but the committee wasn’t able to get together. Council member Andrew Grabill brought the subject back up at the special meeting, saying he felt the city needed to start discussing what to do with city hall and the memorial building.
The foundation is in need of repair along with the exterior, and while the condition has been discussed previously no formal costs have been estimated. Previous discussions had ranged from moving the city hall out of the building to demolishing it, or restoring the memorial building historically.
Restoring the building, historically, brought up another question during Monday’s meeting: The building, built in 1924, had been a fire station, a theater, police station, and more, so which time frame it should be restored to was unknown.
Foran said that a JEO Engineering representative had done a walk through of the building previously, and had mentioned the work needed on the foundation. At the time one of the alternatives to repairing the current building was to demolish it, fill in the basement and put a new building on the site.
Mayor Barb Jacobsen said the building did belong to the city. It’s currently used by a number of groups from a dance group, which pays to use space in the basement to Caring and Sharing, veterans groups and other organizations who meet there. The auditorium is also rented out to the public. Council members felt it was important to find out what the public thought should be done with the building, but stopped short of taking any action. Foran said a public meeting might be needed to get input from the public.