On Jan. 25, Sebastian D Bobrowski of Glenview, Ill., was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, first offense, for possessing THC, a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia; Bobrowski was traveling at a high rate of speed — radar clocked at 86 miles per hour — and law enforcement stopped the vehicle, and found the plate didn’t match the vehicle. The driver appeared to be nervous, and a Stuart K9 officer was deployed to an open air check of the vehicle, and indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. A search turned up multiple items of drug paraphernalia and several THC wax containers containing THC wax. He was held on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

