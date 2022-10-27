AUDUBON — Audubon County doesn’t have a burn ban in place at the moment, but Tyler Thygesen of Audubon County Emergency Management said, “The rain yesterday was welcomed, but still leaves Audubon County in the high threat risk category.”
Burn Bans Issued in Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery and Page counties
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's defeats Audubon, 76-0
- Audubon FFA Competes in Soils Evaluation Career Development Events
- REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: Area teams see seasons end in regionals
- Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
- Getting Better Prepared: Audubon firefighters get grain extrication equipment, additional training
- It’s getting close!
- Audubon FFA Members Attend District Conference
- Audubon County Sheriff's office reports Snapchat scam
- MRHC Welcomes New Mental Health Provider, Katie Mogensen
- ACED celebrated National Manufacturing Day in Audubon County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.