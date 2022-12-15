Justice

DES MOINES - Bradley Wendt, 46, the Adair Chief of Police, was indicted on Dec. 14 by a federal grand jury for unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos