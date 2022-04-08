AUDUBON - The Audubon Community School District will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. on the purchase of a school bus using funds from the district's Flexibility Account for the purchase.
"These funds, in the amount of $118,147, were unexpended and unobligated from the Professional Development Fund and the Home School Assistance Fund," school officials said.
Written comments may be sent to Natalie Lange, School Board Secretary on or before 4 p.m., April 18. Members of the public who are interested may attend the meeting to make comments.
The school board approved purchasing an off-lease bus from the general fund at their last meeting.