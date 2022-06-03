ADAIR COUNTY - Elk horn residents Jay Douglas Thysen, 56, was fatally injured and Karen Dena Thysen, 60, was injured in an accident near the Adair County Freedom Rock late Monday morning.
Reports say the pair were riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling south on Highway 25, and slowed for a stop, signalling for a left turn onto Freedom Rock Drive. They were yielding to a northbound Chevy Malibu, driven by Nicole Marie Elizabeth Lindberg, 41, of Greenfield. Liam Edison Reiner, 20, of West Des Moines was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa southbound, and was distracted by a gathering on the east side of the road. Reiner struck the motorcycle from behind, causing it to be pushed into the drivers side of the Malibu.
Douglas Thysen died at the scene of the accident, and Karen Dena Thygesen was injured and was transported by Mercy 1 helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
South Dakota man dies in accident on I-80
CASS COUNTY - James W. Spaulding, 78, of Jefferson, S.D., died in an accident on Interstate 80 eastbound about 2:25 p.m. Friday.
Spaulding was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson in the right lane of I-80 near mile marker 55, and Gale Eugene Linden, 67, of Kimballton, was also in the right, eastbound lane. As the SUV slowed due to heavy traffic, from a lane closure, Spaulding was unable to slow down in time, and his motorcycle came into contact with the rear of the SUV. He was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash and also came in contact with the rear of the SUV.
He was sitting upright and talking with officers when they arrived and administered first aid. He was transferred to UnityPoint Hospital in Des Moines by Lifeflight Audubon, where he died of his injuries over the weekend. Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff's office and Iowa DOT.
Creston man injured in motorcycle versus deer collision
DALLAS COUNTY - Anthony Hoadley, of Creston, was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 110 on Saturday, when his motorcycle collided with a deer. He was injured and was transported to Methodist Hospital by Dallas County EMS. Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $10,000.
Eastern Iowa motorcycle crash claims the life of Knoxville woman
MARION COUNTY - On Monday afternoon a motorcycle accident in Marion County resulted in the death of Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, when she lost control of her 1999 Suzuki motorcycle, and she crashed into a pick up truck. She died at the hospital, and the pick up driver was not injured.
Winterset man dies in motorcycle crash
WINTERSET - On Sunday afternoon Madison County sheriffs officials reported a Winterset man died in a motorcycle accident south of Winterset. Officials received a call about the crash about 2:25 p.m., and responders found Michael Greene, 51, of Winterset had suffered life threatening injuries.
Greene was northbound on US Highway 169 when he struck another northbound motorcycle that was slowing in front of him and operated by Debra Field, 68, of Winterset. She suffered no known injuries.
He was flown to a Des Moines hospital where he died from his injuries.