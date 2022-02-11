CARROLL – Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) announced today that it is returning $10.4 million in cash-back dividends to agricultural producers in Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene & Sac Counties.
Eligible customer-owners served by FCSAmerica in southwest Iowa, received a total of $17.1 million in 2021 cash-back dividends. Across the state of Iowa eligible customer-owners received cash-back dividends of $114.5 million.
FCSAmerica is distributing $296.5 million in 2021 cash-back dividends to eligible customer-owners in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. This brings the amount of net earnings FCSAmerica has returned to customers since 2004 to more than $2.6 billion.
“As a cooperative, FCSAmerica is committed to sharing our financial success with our customer-owners,” said Corby Fichter, regional vice president of FCSAmerica in Southwest Iowa. “The earnings we return to eligible customer-owners make a difference for their agricultural operations, families and communities.”
The 2021 cash-back dividend equates to 100 basis points, or 1.0 percent of eligible average daily loan balances. The more eligible loan business customers have with the cooperative, the more they benefit financially through cash-back dividends.
For more information on the 2021 cash-back dividend, including county-by-county distributions, visit powerofownership.com.