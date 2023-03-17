AUDUBON — City of Audubon residents will see a $1.42 per $1,000 increase in the property tax levy in the Fiscal 2024 budget, and the council set a public hearing on the budget on April 10.
featured
Audubon City Council sets Public Hearing for Property Tax Levy
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Family’s Sewer Problem Hard to Solve
- Audubon Council tables action on snow ordinance
- Mobile Food Pantry coming March 13
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital Recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health
- Guthrie County Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Banquet Coming Up
- Princess Prom coming up March 18
- Exira-EHK Residents Approve Voted PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement March 7
- Special Election Results
- PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL: All 5 starters honored as RVC all-conference
- It's Back: St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance March 18th
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.