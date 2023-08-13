Dog Show
Name — Club — Name — Entry — Place — Ribbon
Class 71 — Intro
Jude Meyer — Leroy Leaders — Ruby — 2nd — Blue
Kara Klocke — Bunkhouse Gang — Chase — 1st — Purple
Class 72 — Beginners Novice A
Autumn Klocke — Bunkhouse Gang — Belle -1st — Blue
Class 73 — Beginners Novice B
Emily Foran — Leroy Leaders — Basil — 1st — Purple
Class 77 — Open
Harlee Fahn — Lucky Lincolns — Dusty — 2nd — Purple
Emily Foran — Leroy Leaders — Sage — 1st — Purple
High Point Dog-Basil-Emily Foran
Champion Sr. Showmanship-Emily Foran
Champion Jr./Int. Showmanship-Kara Klocke
Best Handler Showman-Harlee Fahn
Class 1001 — Cats
Gavin Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — 2nd — Lavender
Collin Hansen — Leroy Leaders — 1st — Purple
Champion Cat — Collin Hansen
Reserve Champion Cat — Gavin Carter