Dog Show

Name — Club — Name — Entry — Place — Ribbon

Class 71 — Intro

Jude Meyer — Leroy Leaders — Ruby — 2nd — Blue

Kara Klocke — Bunkhouse Gang — Chase — 1st — Purple

Class 72 — Beginners Novice A

Autumn Klocke — Bunkhouse Gang — Belle -1st — Blue

Class 73 — Beginners Novice B

Emily Foran — Leroy Leaders — Basil — 1st — Purple

Class 77 — Open

Harlee Fahn — Lucky Lincolns — Dusty — 2nd — Purple

Emily Foran — Leroy Leaders — Sage — 1st — Purple

High Point Dog-Basil-Emily Foran

Champion Sr. Showmanship-Emily Foran

Champion Jr./Int. Showmanship-Kara Klocke

Best Handler Showman-Harlee Fahn

Class 1001 — Cats

Gavin Carter — Bunkhouse Gang — 2nd — Lavender

Collin Hansen — Leroy Leaders — 1st — Purple

Champion Cat — Collin Hansen

Reserve Champion Cat — Gavin Carter

